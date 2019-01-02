$83,000 in renovations begin at historic Thebes courthouse

THEBES, Ill. -- Built in the 1840s, Thebes historic courthouse, once visited by Abraham Lincoln, is in the process of being renovated. President of Thebes Historical Society, Debbie Goins, says construction started in November. The renovations include interior painting, replacing windows, and fixing the balcony which overlooks the Mississippi River.

"It was really in bad shape the architect even had told us to limit the number of people that you let on their because it was dangerous," said Goins.

Plus a major addition to the courthouse was building a staircase. "All those pictures that we have of the courthouse they don't have those stairs," adds Goins.

Goins says the $83,000 project is funded entirely by donations. Goins explained, "For several years we been working with the donor to try to get contractors, it's hard to get contractors to come and do a job like this. It's big money to us. But not really that big."

Officials with the courthouse plan to keep the upstairs of the building looking like the original courthouse. They also plan to use the dungeon and the log cabin as a museum.

The Thebes Historical Society hopes to complete the courthouse renovations by June, at which time the facility will re-open to the public.