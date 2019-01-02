Loved ones remember Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell

MARION, Ill. -- Steven Duncan never thought a favor for a close friend would lead to him being conned, but he says, that's what happened at the end of October.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Friends and family remember Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell, who died Tuesday at the age of 74.
WASHINGTON -- Top congressional Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to back bills that would re-open the federal government, declaring that he was using the American people as "hostages" in the fight for a border wall.
WSIL -- If you are cleaning out your closets and cabinets, you can safely dispose of your expired medicines later this month.
HEALTHDAY NEWS -- Regular bedtimes and adequate sleep during childhood may contribute toward a healthy weight in the teen years, a new study finds.
BELKNAP, Ill. -- Dozens of scuba divers made a splash at Mermet Springs continuing a New Year's Day tradition.
MARION, Ill. -- Diana Tigerlily has built up Mandala Gardens in Marion with her partner for the last 20 years, including a big project in July.
WSIL -- Now that we are officially in 2019, many people may be looking to take down their Christmas decorations. So what do you do with your live tree?
WSIL -- It's that time of year, the time when Girl Scouts will start asking you to place an order for cookies.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A private investigator wants Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to free a man serving life for a woman's 1989 slaying.
