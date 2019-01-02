Durbin's response to meeting with President Trump about border security

WASHINGTON -- Top congressional Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to back bills that would re-open the federal government, declaring that he was using the American people as "hostages" in the fight for a border wall.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met Trump at the White House Wednesday for a briefing on border security. There were no breakthroughs, and Democrats said they would introduce the measures Thursday. They don't include funds for a wall.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after attending the White House briefing on border security with President Donald Trump and Democratic and Republican congressional leaders: