Prescription Drug Take-Back Event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prescription Drug Take-Back Event

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- If you are cleaning out your closets and cabinets, you can safely dispose of your expired medicines later this month.

On Friday, January 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. you can turn in your unused or expired medication at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
403 E Main St.
Benton, IL 62812

The Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps and RSVP of Southern Illinois are partnering with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the event.

