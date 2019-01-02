Prescription Drug Take-Back Event

WSIL -- If you are cleaning out your closets and cabinets, you can safely dispose of your expired medicines later this month.
HEALTHDAY NEWS -- Regular bedtimes and adequate sleep during childhood may contribute toward a healthy weight in the teen years, a new study finds.
BELKNAP, Ill. -- Dozens of scuba divers made a splash at Mermet Springs continuing a New Year's Day tradition.
MARION, Ill. -- Diana Tigerlily has built up Mandala Gardens in Marion with her partner for the last 20 years, including a big project in July.
WSIL -- Now that we are officially in 2019, many people may be looking to take down their Christmas decorations. So what do you do with your live tree?
WSIL -- It's that time of year, the time when Girl Scouts will start asking you to place an order for cookies.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A private investigator wants Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to free a man serving life for a woman's 1989 slaying.
MARION, Ill -- With 2019 here, resolutionists will be heading to the gym, but studies show most will likely fall back into their old ways.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell died this afternoon with family at his side.
FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- As with most holidays, police will be patrolling late Monday night looking for drunk drivers. But for several years, the Sesser Police Department has gone the extra mile by offering free rides to those out celebrating on New Year's Eve.
