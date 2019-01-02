Prescription Drug Take-Back Event

WSIL -- If you are cleaning out your closets and cabinets, you can safely dispose of your expired medicines later this month.

On Friday, January 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. you can turn in your unused or expired medication at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

403 E Main St.

Benton, IL 62812

The Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps and RSVP of Southern Illinois are partnering with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the event.