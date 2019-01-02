17-year-old shot while driving on interstate west of Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

17-year-old shot while driving on interstate west of Chicago

HILLSIDE, Ill. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured when he was shot while driving on Interstate 290 west of Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the teen was driving west on the Eisenhower Expressway near Wolf Road in Hillside around 1 a.m. Wednesday when someone in another vehicle shot fired shots.

The driver was shot twice. Police say he managed to pull off the Expressway in Berkeley, where he flagged down police and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

A 20-year-old female passenger wasn't injured.

Police haven't released information about the shooter or a possible motive, or the victim's identity.

