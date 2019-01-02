Decomposed human remains found near Springfield high school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Decomposed human remains found near Springfield high school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police say decomposed human remains were found near a city high school.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says the remains were found Wednesday across from Hillcrest High School in north Springfield.

Bailey says the body had decomposed into a skeleton.

The Springfield News-Leader reports police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

No further information about the deceased person was immediately available.

