Indiana man charged with neglect after toddler shoots sister - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana man charged with neglect after toddler shoots sister

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with felony neglect after police say a 3-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister with the suspect's gun.

Sixty-three-year-old Darrell Marberry of East Chicago was arrested last week and is being held in the Lake County Jail pending extradition to Boone County, northwest of Indianapolis.

Lebanon police have said Izabella-Marie Helem was being cared for by her grandmother Nov. 29 when her brother found a handgun and shot the girl in the head. She died five days later .

Police said Marberry left the handgun on the floor under a couch on the morning of the shooting. Marberry is the ex-husband of the grandmother and had been sleeping on the couch.

Online court records don't list an attorney who can comment on Marberry's behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.