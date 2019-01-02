Man killed at nursing home; another resident suspected - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed at nursing home; another resident suspected

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been killed at a St. Louis County nursing home, and another resident has been taken into custody in connection with the crime.

Police were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation facility just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man in his late 60s dead. Police say he had physical injuries but there was no evidence of a gunshot or knife wound.

Another resident of the facility, a man in his early 70s, was taken into custody. Names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

