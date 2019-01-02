Indiana court revises sentence of drug recovery home founder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana court revises sentence of drug recovery home founder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana's high court has revised the drug-related sentence of a woman who started a drug recovery home for women.

An Orange County judge sentenced Lisa Livingston in March to 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to drug-dealing and other charges stemming from a 2013 arrest.

But the News and Tribune reports the Indiana Supreme Court revised her sentence to a mandatory 23 years, to be served in community corrections, in a Friday opinion.

Livingston's attorney, Jennifer Culotta, called that decision "a victory for everybody who has suffered with addiction."

She says Livingston could be released from prison within weeks and transferred to Floyd County's community corrections program.

Livingston founded the BreakAway program in New Albany in 2017. The drug recovery home's website says it currently houses 14 women.

