Man robs store, apologizes as he leaves

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - An apologetic robber is being sought in suburban St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that two men entered the In and Out Market in Richmond Heights on Tuesday afternoon. One of them pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.

As the gunman walked away with less than $200 he turned to the cashier and said, "I'm sorry. I don't want to do this."

A similar crime happened earlier Tuesday at a Phillips 66 station in Ladue. Police believe the same two men are responsible for both crimes. No arrests have been made.

