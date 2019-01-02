Weather service confirms Monday tornado in southern Indiana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Weather service confirms Monday tornado in southern Indiana

DOGWOOD, Ind. (AP) - The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado was to blame for damage to barns and trees during the final hours of 2018 in southern Indiana.

The weather said Tuesday that a brief EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph (161 kph) caused damage on Monday in Harrison County near Dogwood.

Dan McKemy, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told The Courier-Journal that the tornado was part of a line of storms that pushed through southern Indiana and central Kentucky on New Year's Eve. McKemy described it as a "weaker tornado" and said there were no reports of injuries.

