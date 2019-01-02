Drunken driver hits Missouri deputy's home on New Year's Eve - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drunken driver hits Missouri deputy's home on New Year's Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken driver crashed into a sheriff's deputy's home in southwest Missouri on New Year's Eve.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that no one was seriously hurt when the driver went off the side of a road and smashed into the corner of the home. The driver was under the age of 21.

Pictures posted online show a crumpled garage door and debris strewn across the driveway. The post says the deputy's personal motorcycle and patrol car were damaged.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

