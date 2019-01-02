Friend: Police officer killed in crash 'humanized the badge'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A friend of a Louisville Metro police officer killed in a crash on Christmas Eve says that officer "humanized the badge."

Janelle Briscoe says Louisville loved Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Mengedoht, who died at 32 when a semitruck hit her cruiser at a traffic stop.

The Courier Journal reports that friends, family and more than 3,000 fellow law enforcement officers from several states attended her funeral on Monday.

Police Chief Steve Conrad says she was the first in her family to go to college and had been on the force for more than seven years.

He read aloud some of her writings during the funeral, and quoted her as saying her first impulse is to love and trust people. She also wrote that her 9-year-old son, Preston, gave her life.

