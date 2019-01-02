Accidental shooting kills 16-year-old; 17-year-old charged - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Accidental shooting kills 16-year-old; 17-year-old charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old while playing with a gun in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tawan Smith was charged Tuesday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Maurtrell Wilkes.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators initially thought it was a suicide or accident.

Smith is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

