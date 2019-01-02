Ohio man fatally struck crossing roadway near Indiana casino - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ohio man fatally struck crossing roadway near Indiana casino

FLORENCE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 47-year-old Ohio man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a roadway near a casino in southeastern Indiana.

The crash happened about 11:10 p.m. Monday as Robert V. Loughry of Gahanna, Ohio, was crossing State Road 156 with three other people to an overflow parking lot across from Belterra Casino Resort in Florence. Loughry was pronounced dead at the scene by the Switzerland County coroner's office.

The car was being driven by a 62-year-old woman from Warsaw, Kentucky. Investigators say toxicology tests were pending amid the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Eve crash.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

