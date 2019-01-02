Urbana police: Killing followed living arrangements dispute - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Urbana police: Killing followed living arrangements dispute

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - Central Illinois police say a man allegedly fatally shot another man following a dispute over an apartment's living arrangements.

A judge on Monday ordered 27-year-old Dangelis Michael Chambers held on a $1 million bond in Sunday's killing of 30-year-old Renese Donte Riley. The Urbana man is charged with four felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession or use of a firearm by a felon.

Chambers asked to be represented by a public defender.

The News-Gazette reports Urbana police say Chambers shot Riley outside of an Urbana apartment building. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the men had been in a disagreement over living arrangements at an apartment.

Chambers was arrested Sunday when he showed up at a Savoy restaurant where he worked.

