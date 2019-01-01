Christmas Tree Recycling

WSIL -- Now that we are officially in 2019, many people may be looking to take down their Christmas decorations. So what do you do with your live tree? We've got some options for you depending on where you live listed below.

CARBONDALE

If you live in Carbondale, the City's Forestry Division will pick up your tree curbside Wednesday January 2 through January 31. Residents who wish to participate in this program should place their Christmas trees curbside on their normal refuse and recycling collection day. The trees should not have any decorations on them.

You can also drop off your trees at one of the following sites:

Public Works Complex on N. Michaels Street (drop off at main gate)

East Recycling Drop-Off Center on E. College Street (west of the Stor-N-Lok)

Parrish Park parking lot on W. Sunset Drive (at the east end of the parking lot)

Attucks Park parking lot on N. Wall Street (the south parking lot)

?If you have any questions about this program, call the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at (618) 457-3274 or the City Forester's Office at (618) 549-5302 ext. 332.

MARION

If you live in Marion, Mt. Vernon, or Rend Lake, you can donate your tree to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake. All donated trees will be bundled together, weighted, and placed in the lake to create underwater feeding areas for fish.

Trees donations will be accepted at the Marion locations below until January 4, 2019:

Ray Fosse Park at the "Goofy Golf" parking lot located just north of Route 13 on the east end of Marion at 500 East Deyoung Street

Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter parking lot at 1300 Bevabeck Drive

MT. VERNON

Tree donations will be accepted at the Mt. Vernon location until January 7, 2019:

Veterans Park Softball Field and Optimist Park at 903 Pace Avenue

REND LAKE

Tree donations will be accepted at all Rend Lake locations until January 11, 2019: