Girl Scout Cookie sales to begin this weekend

WSIL -- It's that time of year, the time when Girl Scouts will start asking you to place an order for cookies.

This year, the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off the Cookie Program on January 5 with the first Girl Scout Cookie Booth Weekend of the season. At these Cookie Booths, customers can order thin mints, samoas, and any other cookies directly from troops.

From January 5-26, Girl Scouts will take orders which will be delivered in early March. In addition to cookie booths and traditional paper order cards, girls can sell Girl Scout Cookies online using a platform called Digital Cookie.

To find a Girl Scout in your area, you can call 800.345.6858 or use the online Cookie Finder Tool by clicking here.