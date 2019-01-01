Ringing in the new year with yoga - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ringing in the new year with yoga

MARION, Ill. -- Diana Tigerlily has built up Mandala Gardens in Marion with her partner for the last 20 years, including a big project in July.

She bought a gazebo in July and hired workers in October to put polyvinyl material around the sides, along with a cast-iron heater inside.  

"Now that we have the gazebo and we winterized it, we thought it'd be nice to start off the new year with yoga," Tigerlily said.

More than a dozen people came out for New Year's Day yoga, followed by a meditation walk in the garden's labyrinth.  

Tigerlily said yoga and meditation can help deal with the stressful world around us.

"And the only thing that we truly have control over is our reaction to it, to things," Tigerlily said. "So if we learn how to control our breath, we can control our mind, we can control our thoughts, we can control our life. And that's a nice basis for creating the reality you want, and what better day to do that then on the first day of the new year."

For more information about yoga classes, go to the Mandala Gardens website or Facebook page.

