Founder of 'Investigating Innocence' asks Rauner to grant man cl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Founder of 'Investigating Innocence' asks Rauner to grant man clemency in 1989 murder

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A private investigator wants Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to free a man serving life for a woman's 1989 slaying.

The Springfield State Journal-Register reports that Investigating Innocence founder Bill Clutter asked Rauner in a December 14 letter to grant executive clemency to 68-year-old Thomas McMillen. January 14 is Rauner's last day as governor.

Melissa Koontz disappeared after leaving work in 1989. Her body later was found west of Springfield.

McMillen was convicted of her murder. Clutter says two people never called to testify at McMillen's trial would have contradicted testimony that McMillen abducted and stabbed Koontz.

Another defendant, Gary Edgington, also received life in prison. He is represented by the Innocence Project in New York.

Investigating Innocence is a not-for-profit that provides investigative support to inmates, lawyers and Innocence Projects.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Founder of 'Investigating Innocence' asks Rauner to grant man clemency in 1989 murder

    Founder of 'Investigating Innocence' asks Rauner to grant man clemency in 1989 murder

    Tuesday, January 1 2019 6:46 PM EST2019-01-01 23:46:28 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A private investigator wants Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to free a man serving life for a woman's 1989 slaying.

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A private investigator wants Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to free a man serving life for a woman's 1989 slaying.

  • Keeping those fitness resolutions

    Keeping those fitness resolutions

    Tuesday, January 1 2019 6:40 PM EST2019-01-01 23:40:03 GMT

    MARION, Ill -- With 2019 here, resolutionists will be heading to the gym, but studies show most will likely fall back into their old ways.

    MARION, Ill -- With 2019 here, resolutionists will be heading to the gym, but studies show most will likely fall back into their old ways.

  • Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell dies at 74

    Tuesday, January 1 2019 6:04 PM EST2019-01-01 23:04:38 GMT
    Jim MitchellJim Mitchell

    JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell died this afternoon with family at his side.

    JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell died this afternoon with family at his side.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.