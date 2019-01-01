Scuba divers makes a splash to ring in the new year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scuba divers makes a splash to ring in the new year

BELKNAP, Ill. -- Dozens of scuba divers made a splash at Mermet Springs continuing a New Year's Day tradition. 

January 1 isn't an ordinary day for Jack Harris, who has been scuba diving for more than 17 years. Harris and dozens of scuba enthusiasts are about to dive right into the new year. 

"Just anxious obviously it's cold outside. It's a little bet different so it'll be okay," said scuba diver, Dustin Brokaw.

Brokaw said this is his first year participating, "Just something different do different things push myself to different things." 

The Owner of Mermet Springs, Glen Faith, said the divers go dozens of feet below water for more than 30 minutes, "Each diver depending on their skill ability will go will likely go to different depths I know one diver is headed to well over a 100 feet this year to go down to hit his deepest dive he's ever done." 

"We train between 400-500 divers a year and they're kinda out of the water for a few months and January first is just a great time for them to get back into the water and challenge themselves," said Faith.

For Harris, he hopes to continue diving for several years to come. 

If you want to join the scuba divers next year for the New Year's Day dive, you can click here for more information.

