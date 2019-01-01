Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell dies at 74 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell dies at 74

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill.—Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell died this afternoon with family at his side.

A Facebook post from Mitchell's son, Grant Mitchell, said the mayor died from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

"He was in control the whole time. He made the decision. He was at peace and ready to stop fighting," Grant Mitchell said on Facebook. "He was able to say goodbye and so were all of us."

"We are terribly heartbroken by our loss, but rejoice in heavens gain. We are so unbelievably thankful for the the hundreds and hundreds of messages and calls from our family and friends checking on us, and seeing if we needed anything during this terrible time. Your love and support means more than you could ever know. Please bear with us as we figure out where we go from here, and respect our privacy at this time. Thank you all," Mitchell said.

Johnston City Council members say it's undetermined who will take over as mayor, but they'll vote on the issue at the next meeting.

The city released this statement to Facebook:

"It is with very heavy hearts that we inform you that Mayor Jim Mitchell has lost his years long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 74. He loved Johnston City more than anyone we have ever known, and we are forever thankful for his many years of public service to our town and our whole region. Thank you, Mayor Mitchell."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

