Scrap dealer seeks new trial in historic bridge's razing

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana scrap-metal dealer convicted of demolishing a historic railroad bridge and selling the metal is seeking a new trial.

Kenneth Morrison's defense attorney says in a motion filed last week that federal prosecutors didn't meet their burden of proving that he illegally scrapped the century-old bridge.

The Post-Tribune reports the court filing asks a federal judge to acquit Morrison and order a new trial.

The Whiting man was convicted in December of interstate transportation of stolen goods for allegedly demolishing the unused Monon Bridge near downtown Hammond and selling the metal to Illinois scrapyards for $18,000.

Morrison's lawyer says prosecutors failed to document whether Hammond had clear ownership of the bridge but instead relied on statements that Morrison made to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agent about permits.

