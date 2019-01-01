The impact of Steve and Bonnie Wheeler at WSIL and beyond

WSIL -- It was the summer of 1983. Mel Wheeler, Incorporated took ownership of WSIL-TV in Harrisburg -- with Steve Wheeler taking over duties as General Manager and Bonnie Wheeler sliding into the role of News Director and 5:00 p.m. anchor.
MARION, Ill -- With 2019 here, resolutionists will be heading to the gym, but studies show most will likely fall back into their old ways. So how do we change this? "If you want to better yourself, you're going to have to get your butt out of bed and just find that grind. start slow and build, progression into it, said Hubber Matt Johns. But why go slow? Not seeing immediate results is why most people quit. "You may not be right where you want to be from the get...
MARION, Ill -- Getting fit in 2019 is not just a goal for young people, it's a goal for seniors as well.
WSIL -- The weather in 2018 will be remembered as a year Mother Nature refused to make up her mind. From snow, to tornadoes, often times outside the more traditional seasons.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- In an unannounced move, Governor Bruce Rauner released six inmates serving time for aggravated battery on guards at the Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg.
WSIL -- When we ring in the new year, we'll also ring in more than 250 new laws in Illinois.
VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.
MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences.
MARION, Ill. -- Sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a cross walk will be added to help keep residents safe.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Residents will no longer have to drive out of town for a Beef n' Cheddar sandwich. On Friday, city leaders and Abry's workers celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
