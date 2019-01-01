Investigator seeks clemency for man in woman's 1989 slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Investigator seeks clemency for man in woman's 1989 slaying

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A private investigator wants Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to free a man serving life for a woman's 1989 slaying.

The Springfield State Journal-Register reports that Investigating Innocence founder Bill Clutter asked Rauner in a Dec. 14 letter to grant executive clemency to 68-year-old Thomas McMillen. Jan. 14 is Rauner's last day as governor.

Melissa Koontz disappeared after leaving work in 1989. Her body later was found west of Springfield.

McMillen was convicted of her murder. Clutter says two people never called to testify at McMillen's trial would have contradicted testimony that McMillen abducted and stabbed Koontz.

Another defendant, Gary Edgington, also received life in prison. He is represented by the Innocence Project in New York.

Investigating Innocence is a not-for-profit that provides investigative support to inmates, lawyers and Innocence Projects.

