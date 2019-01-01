Staying fit in our later years

MARION, Ill -- Getting fit in 2019 is not just a goal for young people, it's a goal for seniors as well.

Age can you slow you down, but it doesn't have to stop you according to 63 year old Hubber Kent Carrell.

With Carrell's workout routine, you would think he was much younger. "Swim 3 to 4 times a week. Then come up and do weights afterward. When it's nice weather, I switched to biking outside roughly 30 min a day," said Carrell.

But recently he's found a new passion. "We started playing Pickle Ball. Which is kind of a new thing to me," added Carrell. And he's pretty good at it too.

The Hub in Marion, has a lot of activities for seniors like the Silver Sneakers class, taught by fitness instructor Rachel Herring. "It's just geared down a little bit.We do things a little slower in there. Make sure Everything is modified as far as the movements. We're just pretty much taking everything you'd do and slowing it down a little bit and making it safe and effective for them", added Herring.

Herring said the class can give seniors more than just a good work out. "Especially if they've lost loved ones, they might be alone, so it's good for them to get in here and spend time with each other and stay active," said Herring. And it's a bit of a personal connection for Herring as well. "It's kind of a soft spot for me. My dad is 80 years old and just watching how he's progressed in his age, just feel like I want to help them with my knowledge and background," added Herring.

To keep other seniors motivated Kent Carrell who has perfect advice for beginners. "You can do as little as you want. You don't have to start out big".