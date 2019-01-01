Keeping those fitness resolutions

MARION, Ill -- With 2019 here, resolutionists will be heading to the gym, but studies show most will likely fall back into their old ways. So how do we change this?

"If you want to better yourself, you're going to have to get your butt out of bed and just find that grind.

start slow and build, progression into it," said Hubber Matt Johns.

But why go slow? Not seeing immediate results is why most people quit. "You may not be right where you want to be from the get go but that's where it's building blocks," added Johns "So you have to start small and work your way up."

Hub Fitness instructor Rachel Herring said you should figure out ahead of time, what you'd like to accomplish by working out? "Are you looking to build strength, maybe work more weights. Are you looking to run a marathon, gear more towards cardio vascular," said Herring.

By doing this it's a lot easier to come up with a routine that works.

Herring said you don't need much time to work out either. "You can do anything in 30 min, 10 min. The hardest thing is just getting the shoes on and getting out the door and getting here. I think that everybody's struggle is just finding the motivation to get in here," she continued.

Matt Johns said when starting a fitness routine, begin with exercise then add a diet plan.