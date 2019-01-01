Looking Back at 2018 Weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Looking Back at 2018 Weather

WSIL -- The weather in 2018 will be remembered as a year Mother Nature refused to make up her mind. From snow, to tornadoes, often times outside the more traditional seasons. 

January 2018 kicked off with snow. Two rounds of heavy snow towards the middle of the month much of southeastern Illinois digging out from as much as ten inches. 

As the calendar flipped to February, it wasn't the snow, it was the rain. February 2018 was one of the wettest on record with rain on 15 of the month's 28 days. More than eight inches of rain fell, in a month that typically averages less than three inches. The heavy rain resulted in major flooding along the Ohio River. 

While February looked like spring was arriving early, March brought a late season snow storm. 

Just three weeks later, with trees still mostly bare of leaves, tornadoes would strike. On April 3rd, three tornadoes touched down, producing damage through Carterville, Energy, and Pittsburg before traveling east into Saline County. Galatia and Raleigh both sustained significant damage from what was surveyed as an EF-2 twister. 

More severe weather would strike on the evening of June 28th. A widespread wind storm, known as a derecho, produced wind speeds of more than 60 mph. The wind knocked out power to thousands across southern Illinois and western Kentucky, even spawning an EF-1 tornado in Johnston City.

2018 was a wet year with multiple bouts of heavy rain. It returned in September with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon, dumping reportedly more than ten inches of rain in parts of Jefferson and Wayne counties. For the second time in the year, the Ohio River would climb outside its banks, causing bottom ground farmers to rush to save crops not quite ready for harvest.

From summer, straight into winter. October started as the warmest on record, but a drastic flip in temperature would lead to one of the coldest Novembers on record. A rare November snow storm even closed schools on the 15th. 

December would then roar in like a lion with more severe storms. The state's biggest December tornado outbreak would devastate several communities in central Illinois, including Taylorville, which saw an EF-3 twister.

