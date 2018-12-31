O'Hare Airport's 'people mover' to shut down until fall 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

O'Hare Airport's 'people mover' to shut down until fall 2019

CHICAGO (AP) - The light rail system used to move passengers around Chicago's O'Hare Airport is shutting down until next fall.

The Chicago Tribune reports the people mover - also known as the Automated Transportation Service - has only operated on weekends since spring. Starting Tuesday, service will be fully suspended and passengers will need to use shuttle buses until service resumes.

It's part of an upgrade to the 25-year-old system. The new people mover will have a larger fleet of cars, with double the capacity of the current system.

The shutdown will mean extra vehicle traffic on terminal roadways. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to use the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line to get to and from the airport whenever possible.

