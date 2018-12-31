Governor commutes sentences for crimes on guards at Harrisburg IYC

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- In an unannounced move, Governor Bruce Rauner released six inmates serving time for aggravated battery on guards at the Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg.
WSIL -- When we ring in the new year, we'll also ring in more than 250 new laws in Illinois.
VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.
MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences.
MARION, Ill. -- Sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a cross walk will be added to help keep residents safe.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Residents will no longer have to drive out of town for a Beef n' Cheddar sandwich. On Friday, city leaders and Abry's workers celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- After hitting multiple snags in the Murphysboro hotel project, the developer has finally announced he plans to break ground in the spring time. .
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at milepost 17 Thursday afternoon.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon.
WSIL -- Steve and Bonnie Wheeler will be retiring as owners of WSIL in the new year. News 3 spoke with members of the community about the charitable impact the Wheeler's will leave behind.
