Missouri Ethics Commission fines aldermanic president

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has been fined $10,950 for failing to report eight campaign contributions during his unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2017.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that under an agreement with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Lewis Reed can pay regulators $1,095 to comply and won't have to pay the full amount if he commits no other violations in the next two years.

Reed's campaign says in a statement that a data entry error was to blame and the fine has been paid.

Reed, a Democrat, is seeking re-election for board president against two other Democrats, Jamiliah Nasheed and Alderwoman Megan Green.

