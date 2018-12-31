Hunter found dead in northwest Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hunter found dead in northwest Missouri

Posted: Updated:

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) - The Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a deer hunter whose body was discovered in a field.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the man's body was discovered Sunday night near a county road in the southeast part of the county.

Cox said the victim had been hunting deer with a friend. They were hunting in separate areas and had permission to be on the property.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the hunting partner found the victim's body and called for emergency assistance.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.