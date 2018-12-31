2 more Missouri House members resign early - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 more Missouri House members resign early

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two more Missouri House members are resigning shortly before their terms were scheduled to end.

Republican Reps. Kurt Bahr of St. Charles County and Rick Brattin of Cass County submitted their resignations effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday - the final minute of 2018.

Both are leaving the Legislature for jobs in local government. Bahr won election in November as the St. Charles County elections director. Brattin won election as the Cass County auditor.

Their state legislative terms had been scheduled to end Jan. 9, when the new legislative session begins.

Their early departures mean there are 15 vacancies in the 163-member House.

