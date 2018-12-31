Free business training offering in southeastern Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation is offering free training to help entrepreneurs and housing contractors in southeastern Kentucky start or expand a business.

A statement from Kentucky Highlands says the inaugural "Business Builder Basics" training series will teach skills to people in Hazard, London, Pineville and Somerset. The classes will initially focus on core business skills before adding more specific topics. Professional contractors will also teach classes for participants interested in learning construction-related business skills.

Kentucky Highlands President and CEO Jerry Rickett said there's a shortage of "qualified construction trade businesses and professionals" in the region which is a hindrance for affordable housing development organizations trying to meet demand. Rickett said the program aims to help contractors become more efficient, profitable and sustainable.

Classes will be offered monthly from December through July.

