Marijuana legalization debate shifts from 'when' to 'how' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marijuana legalization debate shifts from 'when' to 'how'

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Proposed plans for the legalization of recreational marijuana use in Illinois have shifted from "when" to "how."

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker campaigned on legalization and its corresponding tax revenue of as much as $1 billion a year. Two key Democrats in the Legislature have worked on the issue for years and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan is on board . Ten states already allow recreational marijuana use.

Sen. Heather Steans (staynz) and Rep. Kelly Cassidy say they are negotiating with interest groups on the issue in advance of the legislative session that begins next month.

Purchase and possession of 30 grams of marijuana would be allowed under the proposed legislation. Regulated sites would grow it and it would be sold at approved dispensaries.

