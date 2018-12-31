Man accused of trying to kidnap girl at Harry Potter ride - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - An Illinois man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from a Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando Resort.

An arrest affidavit shows Jason Mikel of Minooka is facing charges of kidnapping, battery and cannabis possession.

He was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mikel touched the girl on the shoulders in a locker area of the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride and told her to go outside where her mother was.

The girl got scared and ran to her mother, who had lost sight of her daughter for a brief moment.

Television station WKMG reports that during a court hearing Monday an attorney with the local public defender's office said the evidence doesn't support a charge of kidnapping.

Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html

