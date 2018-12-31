Authorities identify man killed in Missouri police shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities identify man killed in Missouri police shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a police shooting in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that police Sgt. Brett Kelley says 42-year-old Christopher Kelley was killed Saturday morning after threatening officers with a firearm.

The shooting happened after police went to a home to serve an arrest warrant. It wasn't immediately clear whether Kelley was the subject of the warrant.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The Missouri State Patrol will investigate.

