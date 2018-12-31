Man to face murder, robbery charges in businessman's killing

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana prosecutor says he plans to charge a Jeffersonville man with murder and armed robbery in a businessman's October slaying.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio J. McRae was arrested Saturday in connection with 49-year-old Praful Patel's fatal shooting.

A judge ordered McRae held without bond Monday until his Thursday initial hearing in the killing.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull tells the News and Tribune that he plans to charge McRae with murder and armed robbery.

Mull says McRae's arrest was a "big relief." He says Clark County residents can now "rest easier."

Patel was killed Oct. 11 while working at the Stop N Go convenience store that he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville police say shell casings found at the crime scene matched a handgun found in McRae's apartment.

