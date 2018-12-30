Hundreds of new laws coming to Illinois in 2019

WSIL -- When we ring in the new year, we'll also ring in more than 250 new laws in Illinois.

Among the the most controversial, a 72-hour waiting period to purchase any firearm in the state.

Though it passed with a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the legislature, no southern Illinois lawmakers voted for the bill.

Also starting Tuesday, all public colleges and universities in Illinois will be required to teach a course studying black history.

That bill passed the state legislature unanimously.

In an effort to be more inclusive, the governor is now required to appoint two people with developmental or intellectual disabilities to the Workforce Innovation

board, and the official titles for elected officeholders are being changed to be gender neutral.

For example, chairman will now by chairperson and committeeman will now by committee person.

There will also be a few changes to school policies in the state.

Starting next year all children entering ninth grade will be required to have a dental examination before starting school.

Previously students were only required to have dental exams before kindergarten, second and sixth grades.

In addition, schools will be required to participate in an active shooter drill with law enforcement within the first 90 days of the school year.

During deer and upland game bird seasons instead of just blaze orange clothing, hunters will also be allowed to wear blaze pink.

Among other laws set to take effect, the sale of ivory will be banned in the state, nursing mothers can be exempted from jury duty and people charged with certain crimes can petition to change their names.

For a full list of all 253 laws taking effect click here.