Authorities say Missouri man dies after police confronation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities say Missouri man dies after police confronation

Posted: Updated:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in St. Joseph after he clashed with officers over the weekend.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the man was fatally wounded Saturday morning after threatening officers with a firearm. The police were at the home to serve an arrest warrant.

Commander Eric Protzman of the St. Joseph Police Department says two officers fired at the man and struck him several times. He died later at a hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man who died was the subject of the arrest warrant.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, and the Missouri State Patrol will investigate their actions.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.