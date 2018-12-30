2 anglers rescued from ice chunk in northeastern Wisconsin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 anglers rescued from ice chunk in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Crews have rescued two fishermen stranded on an ice chunk in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office was called early Sunday to Volk's Landing. The fishermen were on a chunk of ice about 300 yards (274 meters) from the landing in the Bay of Green Bay.

The sheriff's office sent out an air boat to rescue the men. WEAU-TV reports by the time rescuers reached the men, they had drifted another mile-and-a-half away.

The men were from Illinois. Their names were not released. They were returned safety to shore.

