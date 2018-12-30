Decatur's $30 million drug treatment campus opening in 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Decatur's $30 million drug treatment campus opening in 2019

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - The first two facilities for a central Illinois city's $30 million drug treatment campus are on pace to open during 2019.

The Herald and Review reports that construction is underway in Decatur on the 31,000-square-foot detox and residential building and the 17,000-square-foot transitional housing facility.

The 17-acre Community Care Campus is meant to provide an all-hands-on-deck approach to the rising epidemic of drug addiction and opioid abuse in Macon County.

It is being funded by the private foundation of former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett, the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffet. He served until Nov. 30 .

Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks says the transitional housing facility should be open by summer and the residential rehab facility should be functioning by the fall.

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

