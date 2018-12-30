Illinois rejects $8M from Michigan for Asian carp project

DETROIT (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has rejected Michigan's offer of $8 million to support a project to keep invasive carp from establishing themselves in the Great Lakes.

The Detroit News reports Rauner told Michigan's governor that the offer to support operations at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, won't be useful until after an upgrade there is completed in 10 years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recommended adding a new electric barrier that will repel or stun Asian carp. The agency also recommended flushing jets and underwater speakers to deter the fish.

The project is estimated to cost almost $780 million, while maintenance and operations may cost about $8 million a year.

Rauner and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are leaving office on Tuesday.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

