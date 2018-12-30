59 Illinois troopers graduate, reporting for duty Monday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

59 Illinois troopers graduate, reporting for duty Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Fifty-nine newly commissioned troopers will report for duty with the Illinois State Police on Monday.

Director Leo Schmitz oversaw a graduation ceremony in Springfield for the troopers on Friday.

State police say the troopers completed a 27-week regimen of physical and classroom instruction. That included training in critical incident response, control and arrest tactics, Illinois vehicle code and cultural diversity.

Schmitz says the new troopers have made the commitment of continuing what he calls a "proud legacy."

According to the Illinois State Police website, more than 3,000 sworn personnel and civilians work at the 96-year-old agency.

