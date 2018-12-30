Planners want to keep Amtrak moving in SW Michigan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Planners want to keep Amtrak moving in SW Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) - Planners in southwestern Michigan are trying to keep a passenger train operating between Chicago and Grand Rapids.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports that the Twin Cities Area Transportation Study has passed resolutions in support of the Pere Marquette Amtrak train. A recommendation also was made to increase service by connecting tracks to New Buffalo.

The train now passes through St. Joseph, Bangor and Holland.

Most of the line is owned by CSX Railroad and accommodates freight as well as Amtrak service. Ridership has been dropping.

Ryan Fellows of the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission says the Twin Cities Area Transportation Study is committed to seeing that the Pere Marquette remains a successful line by promoting improvements to increase efficiency and ridership.

