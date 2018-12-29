Karnak man killed in domestic dispute

KARNAK, Ill. -- A Karnak man is dead following a stabbing during a domestic dispute.
On Saturday, Illinois State Police arrested 31-year-old Christie Brown, also of Karnak. Pulaski County State's Attorney James Flummer charged Brown with
1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter and 1 count of Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Friday, Pulaski County deputies responded to the home in Karnak and discovered that 33-year-old Durial King had been stabbed.
King later died from the injuries.
Further investigation revealed that King was stabbed by Brown during a domestic dispute.
Brown is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Her bail has not yet been set.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
WSIL-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.