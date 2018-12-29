Karnak man killed in domestic dispute

KARNAK, Ill. -- A Karnak man is dead following a stabbing during a domestic dispute.

On Saturday, Illinois State Police arrested 31-year-old Christie Brown, also of Karnak. Pulaski County State's Attorney James Flummer charged Brown with

1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter and 1 count of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Friday, Pulaski County deputies responded to the home in Karnak and discovered that 33-year-old Durial King had been stabbed.

King later died from the injuries.

Further investigation revealed that King was stabbed by Brown during a domestic dispute.

Brown is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Her bail has not yet been set.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.