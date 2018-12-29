New U of I initiative will train computer science teachers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New U of I initiative will train computer science teachers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois has launched a new initiative to educate and certify high school computer science teachers.

The five-year program is aimed at addressing a shortage of high school computer science teachers in Illinois and nationwide.

Undergraduate students will be recruited to enroll in the program. The university also is developing summer institutes where current teachers can receive credit.

James D. Anderson is dean of the university's College of Education. He says the Illinois Secondary Teacher Education and Computer Science initiative is a response to "urgent calls" from politicians, business leaders and school administrators, especially in Chicago.

