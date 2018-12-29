Female veterans defy vote trend to oppose Trump, seek office

By HOPE YEN and JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long seen as a bastion of support for Republicans, the face of the U.S. military and its veterans is changing - and perhaps too is their political bent.

Military veterans by and large voted for GOP candidates in the November midterm elections, affirming President Donald Trump's claim that veterans stand among his strongest backers.

But more women are joining the military, and they are bucking the pattern. That's according to data from AP's VoteCast survey.

The nationwide survey of midterm voters found female veterans were more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans, 60 percent to 36 percent. Male veterans voted Republican by roughly the same margin, 58 percent to 39 percent.

Overall, 56 percent of veterans say they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 43 percent disapprove.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.