New details in fatal crash involving former deputy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New details in fatal crash involving former deputy

Posted: Updated:

VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.

Police arrested Harner earlier this week on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

On March 22, 2018, special prosecutor Edwin Parkinson said Cyle Harner got behind the wheel of a pickup truck with two others after a night of drinking.

That decision resulted in the death of Troy Newman and severe injuries to both Harner and Tyler Inman.

Parkinson filed charges against Harner on Wednesday, but why did it take so long?

Johnson County State's Attorney Tambra Cain stepped away from the case in July due to possible conflicts of interest; Harner is the son of Johnson County's sheriff at the time of the crash and was a deputy with the department as well.

A judge then assigned Parkinson to the case. He said he waited until Illinois State Police finished its investigation into the crash before filing charges.

Investigators finished their report in November, Parkinson said. The criminal complaint said Harner was going 93 miles per hour when he failed to negotiate a curve on old Route 146, and his blood alcohol level was .220.

Harner is also the subject of a lawsuit because of the crash.

The other survivor, Tyler Inman, is suing Harner and the bar they were drinking at that night: Big Boys Bar and Grill in Vienna.

Inman said both were responsible for the injuries he suffered in the crash. Attorneys for Harner and the bar deny that claim.

Harner's first court appearance for his criminal case is scheduled for Jan. 4.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New details in fatal crash involving former deputy

    New details in fatal crash involving former deputy

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-12-28 23:52:05 GMT

    VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.

    VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.

  • Marion mayor and city commissioner candidate receive objection letters

    Marion mayor and city commissioner candidate receive objection letters

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-12-28 23:43:34 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences. 

    MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences. 

  • New sidewalks coming to Marion

    New sidewalks coming to Marion

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:39 PM EST2018-12-28 23:39:17 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- Sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a cross walk will be added to help keep residents safe. 

    MARION, Ill. -- Sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a cross walk will be added to help keep residents safe. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.