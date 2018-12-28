New details in fatal crash involving former deputy

VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.

Police arrested Harner earlier this week on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

On March 22, 2018, special prosecutor Edwin Parkinson said Cyle Harner got behind the wheel of a pickup truck with two others after a night of drinking.

That decision resulted in the death of Troy Newman and severe injuries to both Harner and Tyler Inman.

Parkinson filed charges against Harner on Wednesday, but why did it take so long?

Johnson County State's Attorney Tambra Cain stepped away from the case in July due to possible conflicts of interest; Harner is the son of Johnson County's sheriff at the time of the crash and was a deputy with the department as well.

A judge then assigned Parkinson to the case. He said he waited until Illinois State Police finished its investigation into the crash before filing charges.

Investigators finished their report in November, Parkinson said. The criminal complaint said Harner was going 93 miles per hour when he failed to negotiate a curve on old Route 146, and his blood alcohol level was .220.

Harner is also the subject of a lawsuit because of the crash.

The other survivor, Tyler Inman, is suing Harner and the bar they were drinking at that night: Big Boys Bar and Grill in Vienna.

Inman said both were responsible for the injuries he suffered in the crash. Attorneys for Harner and the bar deny that claim.

Harner's first court appearance for his criminal case is scheduled for Jan. 4.