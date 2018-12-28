New sidewalks coming to Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Some sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a crosswalk will be added to help keep residents safe.

Winter might be a slower time for some, but for the City of Marion's Street Department, it's the perfect time to fix sidewalks.

Currently crews are working on East Boulevard Street, fixing cracked and uneven concrete.

"Right now with the wet season, it's easy to do sidewalks because we aren't getting off the road," Doug Phillips, Marion Street Superintendent, said. "We are doing a lot of work from the road edge, so we are trying to stretch as far as we can right now."

Phillips says the city has a sidewalk program that allows them to number the sidewalks in order based on necessity.

"We prioritize our sidewalks by their condition," Phillips said. "We have 211 miles of roads with sidewalks on it and we are trying to stretch the program as far as we can."

City Commissioner, John Goss, says some of the sidewalks are more than 100 years old.

Within the next six months, Goss says residents will see a sidewalk being built along Halfway Road, from the Pilot truck stop to Main Street.

And in the next two years, a sidewalk and a crosswalk will be built along Route 13, between State and Fair Street.

"There will be a crossing at Fair Street because in the summer time with the ball fields, there is a lot of crossing and traffic here," Goss said.

Goss says over the past eight years, the city has replaced more than 12 miles of sidewalk.

Phillips encourages residents to call the city if they need a sidewalk fixed or looked at.

"If the citizen calls and reports a sidewalk," Phillip says. "We will go look at it and the city takes care of the cost of the sidewalk. There is no cost to the resident."

To report a damaged sidewalk, call the City of Marion 618-997-6281