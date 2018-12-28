New sidewalks coming to Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New sidewalks coming to Marion

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. -- Some sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a crosswalk will be added to help keep residents safe. 

Winter might be a slower time for some, but for the City of Marion's Street Department, it's the perfect time to fix sidewalks. 

Currently crews are working on East Boulevard Street, fixing cracked and uneven concrete. 

"Right now with the wet season, it's easy to do sidewalks because we aren't getting off the road," Doug Phillips, Marion Street Superintendent, said. "We are doing a lot of work from the road edge, so we are trying to stretch as far as we can right now."

Phillips says the city has a sidewalk program that allows them to number the sidewalks in order based on necessity. 

"We prioritize our sidewalks by their condition," Phillips said. "We have 211 miles of roads with sidewalks on it and we are trying to stretch the program as far as we can."

City Commissioner, John Goss, says some of the sidewalks are more than 100 years old. 

Within the next six months, Goss says residents will see a sidewalk being built along Halfway Road, from the Pilot truck stop to Main Street. 

And in the next two years, a sidewalk and a crosswalk will be built along Route 13, between State and Fair Street. 

"There will be a crossing at Fair Street because in the summer time with the ball fields, there is a lot of crossing and traffic here," Goss said. 

Goss says over the past eight years, the city has replaced more than 12 miles of sidewalk. 

Phillips encourages residents to call the city if they need a sidewalk fixed or looked at. 

"If the citizen calls and reports a sidewalk," Phillip says. "We will go look at it and the city takes care of the cost of the sidewalk. There is no cost to the resident."

To report a damaged sidewalk, call the City of Marion 618-997-6281

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New details in fatal crash involving former deputy

    New details in fatal crash involving former deputy

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-12-28 23:52:05 GMT

    VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.

    VIENNA, Ill. -- Documents show Cyle Harner, the son of former Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner, had a blood alcohol level of more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was involved in a deadly accident.

  • Marion mayor and city commissioner candidate receive objection letters

    Marion mayor and city commissioner candidate receive objection letters

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-12-28 23:43:34 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences. 

    MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences. 

  • New sidewalks coming to Marion

    New sidewalks coming to Marion

    Friday, December 28 2018 6:39 PM EST2018-12-28 23:39:17 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- Sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a cross walk will be added to help keep residents safe. 

    MARION, Ill. -- Sidewalks in Marion are getting a facelift and soon new sidewalks and a cross walk will be added to help keep residents safe. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.